Two Princes Have a Cameo in the Next Star Wars Movie

The roles they'll play will keep them totally obscured!

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has been confirmed that both Prince William and Prince Harry have cameos in the new Star Wars movie as Stormtroopers. They shot their scenes in April of 2016.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which comes out December 15th, Prince William, Prince Harry along with actor Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow, of British pop group Take That, will supposedly all appear in the same scene togetherguarding John Boyega’s character, Finn, in an elevator.

Will you be able to spot them?

This is not the first time there have been ‘hidden’ stars in the movie series.

Here’s Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper in the last film, The Force Awakens. 

I’d never have guessed it was him!

