Two Sought In Connection to Barrie Hotel Room Theft

Two men being sought by police after a robbery at a Barrie hotel. Barrie Police have passed on a picture of two men they say went into a hotel room at the Quality Inn on Hart Dr. Saturday night, and stole some items from the room. Surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the hotel room, and checking other doors as they walked down the hallway, around 8:00 Saturday evening. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Male (19 to 25 yrs.)

Blond hair

Wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and carrying a backpack

Suspect #2

Male (19 to 25 yrs.)

Dark hair

Wearing a blue baseball hat, dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Westcott of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2614, jwestcott@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com