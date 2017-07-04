Listen Live

Two stars leaving Hawaii Five-O over alleged wage inequality

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are out.

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not return in the newest season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O.

Variety is reporting that CBS’s offer to both actors was lower than series co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Not only were salary offers allegedly 10-15% lower than their two co-stars but they also did not include a back-end percentage from the show’s proceeds either.

Executive producer Peter Lenkov has shared on Twitter that he will miss the two actors as the series begins production on season 8.

