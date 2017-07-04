Two stars leaving Hawaii Five-O over alleged wage inequality
Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are out.
Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not return in the newest season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O.
BREAKING NEWS: Hawaii Five-O Loses Two Series Regulars Ahead of Season 8 By GuideTV #h50 #HawaiiFive0 pic.twitter.com/fGwNSy93po
— hawaii isla 808 (@hawaii_isla808) June 30, 2017
Variety is reporting that CBS’s offer to both actors was lower than series co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Not only were salary offers allegedly 10-15% lower than their two co-stars but they also did not include a back-end percentage from the show’s proceeds either.
Executive producer Peter Lenkov has shared on Twitter that he will miss the two actors as the series begins production on season 8.
I agree. But… No one will miss them more than me https://t.co/0pLYVadbsR
— Peter M. Lenkov (@PLenkov) July 4, 2017