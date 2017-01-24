Two Suspects Sought After Coins Taken From Laundromat

Barrie Police are on the lookout for two men after coin boxes at Laundry Market, 150 St. Vincent Street were tampered with and a quantity of coins taken. Police say one man entered the shop just after 10pm Sunday January 22 and began rifling through the coin boxes on several washing machines. A second man, who had been standing watch outside the store, appears inside for several minutes before the pair fled along Penetang Street. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

Male, white

5’10”

Thin build

Wearing a black baseball hat, black scarf covering his face, grey and black winter jacket, blue shirt, black gloves and neon yellow running shoes

Suspect # 2

Male, white

Medium build

Grey goatee

Wearing a black toque, white gloves, dark plaid jacket, and black pants and carrying a grey backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Singh of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2788, asingh@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).