Listen Live

Two Suspects Sought Following Armed Holdup in Newmarket

Alleged Bad Guys Left Empty Handed

By News

An armed robbery has police in Newmarket looking for two suspects. The York Regional Police Hold Up Unit says two young men went into a convenience store at Davis Drive and Huron Heights around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. One of the pair was allegedly armed with a handgun while both demanded cash from the clerk. They left empty handed, and the clerk wasn’t hurt. Police offer up the following suspects descriptions:

Suspect 1:

  • male
  • 16-17 years of age
  • wearing black track suit and skull Halloween mask.

Suspect 2:

  • male
  • 17-20 years of age
  • wearing khaki pants and black hooded jacket
  • carrying a handgun

Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

Mixed Bag Of Precipitation Could Be Coming to Barrie

Sparks Fly Following Gilford Hit And Run

Cure Courts To Raise Awareness Of Youth Mental Health

MISSING: 72 Year Old Barrie Woman

Two Rescued From Lake Simcoe Snowmobile Incident

There’s Snow Place Like Downtown Barrie For Winterfest

Baby Food Recall

No Jackpot Winning Lotto Max Ticket Again This Week

UPDATE: Changes To Gas Tax Program Mean For Gradual Boon To Local Transit