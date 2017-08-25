Two thirds of ladies admit their wardrobes are filled with items they rarely wear!

Two thirds of ladies admit their wardrobes are filled with t-shirts, pants and dresses which they rarely wear – because they always reach for their favourites.

In fact, because woman tend to gravitate to just a few outfits, at least one third of their entire wardrobe is never worn.

The study revealed most have just one pair of preferred jeans, four t-shirts and three jumpers or cardigans which regularly make it out of the wardrobe.

In addition, one third will wear the same pair of black trousers for every single night out and seven in ten will rely on the same dress for all special occasions.

And women aren’t alone in their habit of picking more ‘comfortable’ wear – of the 1,000 men who were also polled just over half admitted they don’t wear at least 30 per cent of the clothes they own.



A quarter of ladies said they simply couldn’t be bothered to think about what they’re wearing.

One in ten tend to reach for the outfits they’ve received the most compliments for.

Women are also more likely to own clothes which don’t fit them properly compared to men – with 73 per cent of ladies and 60 per cent of men admitting they have many items which are the wrong size.

Men have three ‘work outfits’ worn on a loop, while women have four. But men are less likely to worry about friends noticing they’re wearing the same clothes all the time.