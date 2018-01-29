Listen Live

Two Vehicles Sought in Connection to Armed Robbery in Barrie

Weekend Convenience Store Hold Up Caught on Camera

News

Identity of Suspect Sought Following Armed RobberyAn armed robbery was caught on camera, along with a pair of suspect vehicles. Barrie Police say a suspect pulled a gun on the clerk of the Leacock Dr. Circle K store around 3:00 Sunday morning. Video surveillance allegedly shows the suspect run from the store into a waiting pick up truck. Investigators are also looking for a second vehicle, a 4-door KIA, seen arriving and leaving around the same time as the robbery. The suspect is described as:

  • Male, white
  • 5’4”, medium build
  • Wearing a dark cloth or bandana over his face, baseball hat, white long sleeve shirt, grey “Roots” hoodie and blue jeans.
  • Carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Rasmussens of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2751, mrasmussens@barriepolice.ca  or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

 

