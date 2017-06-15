Ty Burrell Shares a little too much in The New York Times

Before Ty Burrell became Phil on Modern Family, he was a struggling actor just looking to make it in the Big Apple. Burrell shared in a column penned for The New York Times newspaper, titled The First Time. “It was a legitimate agency, and I was intimidated.” Referring to the first time he met a talent agent!

A few minutes after the end of his awkward interview, in which the agent suggested he shave his arms to land theatre roles, Ty walked outside and pooped his pants. “I shook his hand, walked out into Times Square and soiled myself,” he recalled. “I stood there for a surprisingly long time before I realized what had happened.

Here’s the article