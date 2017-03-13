Tyra Banks is hosting the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent!

NBC said Sunday that the supermodel, Emmy-winner and creator of “America’s Next Top Model” will be joining the competition series alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel..Banks will be taking over hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who left the show earlier this year after eight years in the post. Banks…

If you were upset to learn that Game of Thrones was only 7 episodes this season…You’re not gonna like this!

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan who didn’t like the idea of a short season 7, you’re not going to love the latest news about the show’s eighth and final season. After announcing that season 7 will only contain seven episodes — a break from the show’s usual 10-episode schedule — it was revealed on Sunday that the final season will only contain six episodes. It was also announced the Ed Sheeran will finally get his cameo in season 8!

Adele’s Secret is out!

It’s been revealed that Adele’s been secretly wheeled on stage at many gigs on her tour, inside a ‘sweaty’ kit box — leaving her ‘drenched’. Adele’s secret journey to the stage in her unlikely black vehicle has been uncovered in a stealthy YouTube video, but now she’s also joked about it on stage in Sydney. It seems that, for reasons of safety (and mystery), the superstar has to be wheeled on in a box when performing at sports stadiums. That’s because there are no tunnels to help her get on stage, and there have been lots of those stadium gigs (all sold out) on her world tour.

Check out this Roseanne Reunion!

It’s nice to see Dan Conner and his daughter Darlene back together! John Goodman and TV daughter Sara Gilbert reunited for the first time in 20 years on Friday. They did a Roseanne spoof when John was a guest star on ‘The Talk’, which Sara co-hosts.