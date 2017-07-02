U2 Praises Canada During #Canada150 Performance In Ottawa

To be honest, when I first heard that U2 was going to be performing on our all-Canadian stage, I thought that it wasn’t right because they’re not Canadian. We have so many great Canadian musicians, shouldn’t we be giving the stage to them?

But then I completely changed my mind and realized that this very thing that we’re doing by welcoming non-Canadians is one of the reasons Canada is so great. Also, they were donating their time as a birthday present to us in celebration of Canada 150. They didn’t even get paid. It would be so un-Canadian of us if we turned them away.

They performed their 1991-hit One to 45 000 people on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

And Bono even gave a touching speech:

Bono and The Edge celebrate Canada 150 in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/kXoYfxx9xD — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) July 1, 2017

Everyone seemed to be digging the fact that U2 came to our birthday party, even Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip:

Must say I got very emotional listening to Bono’s @U2s ode to Canada but also because “One” is one of the finest songs ever. — Rob Baker (@tthbaker) July 1, 2017

“You can blame the rain on the Irish” says Bono #Canada150 “When others build walls you open doors.” pic.twitter.com/ov22mR4GlF — Jessica deMello (@jessdemello1) July 1, 2017

You know you live in one of the “coolest” countries in the world when #BONO comes to your birthday party #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/TQhChIV5nE — Pilar Castro (@pili_MPCastro) July 1, 2017

When you get out of the bathroom at the exact moment Bono comes out to meet people….. what a time to go pee. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 @U2 pic.twitter.com/ehepFVkNon — ava (@ava_hutson) July 1, 2017

Main Image via ottawacitizen.com