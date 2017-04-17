Listen Live

Uber Info Night For Prospective Drivers

Drivers Needed Ahead of May Ride-Sharing Program Launch

An influx of Uber drivers expected through Innisfil in the coming months, after town council approved a plan that involves the ride sharing service instead of a mass transit system like buses, now the town wants to make sure there’s enough drivers! An Uber Driver Information Session is to be held this Thursday, at the Lakeshore Branch of the library; Representatives from Uber and the Town will be there, and they’ll likely tell you how Uber is offering up a 100 dollar bonus for any Innisfil resident who signs up and completes ten trips in town. Innisfil hopes to have the ride-sharing partnership up and running as of May 1st of this year, and ask anyone interested in participating to check its website. The Information Session runs from 6:00-8:00 Thursday evening.

