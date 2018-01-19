Listen Live

Ugg Boots Have Gone Thigh High…

At least your legs would be warm!

By Kool Style

People already have strong opinions about Uggs. To many, Uggs are the crocs of boots. For others, Uggs are awesome. Perfect for those dry, cold winter days.

During Men’s Fashion week in Paris, fashion label Y/Project rolled out a collection with Uggs featuring a slouchy, over-the-knee boot. The boots will reportedly retail for anywhere from $270 to $1,380 and will be available this fall.

Naturally, the internet was quick to respond!

 

 

 

