Ugg Boots Have Gone Thigh High…

People already have strong opinions about Uggs. To many, Uggs are the crocs of boots. For others, Uggs are awesome. Perfect for those dry, cold winter days.

During Men’s Fashion week in Paris, fashion label Y/Project rolled out a collection with Uggs featuring a slouchy, over-the-knee boot. The boots will reportedly retail for anywhere from $270 to $1,380 and will be available this fall.

Naturally, the internet was quick to respond!

Friends, I regret to inform you that thigh-high Uggs exist now. I’m sorry that you have to see this.https://t.co/Pd5yIsioSP pic.twitter.com/deEw5hALRc — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) January 17, 2018