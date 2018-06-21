UGG’s New ‘Fluff Yeah’ Sliders Have Arrived

I understand UGG boots are incredibly popular but am I the only one who thinks they’re the UGG-liest boots of all time?

Now UGG’s are emerging with possibly this summer’s must-have footwear, the all new “Fluff Yeah” slides.

I’ll admit they look soft and comfy, but you better not get caught in a rain storm with them. These puppies will look like a wet dog if you step in any puddles.

I already know that Charlie is going to want a pair and I’m pretty sure my wife will too.