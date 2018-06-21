Listen Live

UGG’s New ‘Fluff Yeah’ Sliders Have Arrived

The summer of fluffy shoes...

By Darryl on the Drive

I understand UGG boots are incredibly popular but am I the only one who thinks they’re the UGG-liest boots of all time?

Now UGG’s are emerging with possibly this summer’s must-have footwear, the all new “Fluff Yeah” slides.

As close as you’ll get to walking on a cloud… #UGGlife #FluffYeahSlide

A post shared by UGG® (@ugg) on

I’ll admit they look soft and comfy, but you better not get caught in a rain storm with them. These puppies will look like a wet dog if you step in any puddles.

I already know that Charlie is going to want a pair and I’m pretty sure my wife will too.

Related posts

Coming Soon to Horseshoe Resort

WATCH: Child Breaks Sculpture, Mom Asked to Pay $132,000

WATCH: School Receptionist Sings a Classic on Last Day of School