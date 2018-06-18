UK Mom Gets Blasted For Putting Her Kids In A Timeout In Public

And the parent shaming continues after a picture of two girls who were put in a time out at a grocery store went viral.

A mom in the UK had asked her 6 & 7 year old girls to calm down while they were grocery shopping, but to no avail. So she did what she thought was best; she put them in a timeout.

While lots of people were commending the mother for sticking to her guns and disciplining her children, many thought she was in the wrong. Saying “she should’ve had had some respect for herself and her kids to do this at home…” or “taken them outside to reprimand them”.

What would you have done?