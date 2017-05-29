Listen Live

Unconscious Man Charged With Drug Possession in Bradford

Man Found Unconscious Behind Tractor Trailer

By News

A man is facing Drug charges after someone called the cops over concerns of a possibly deceased man found in a Bradford parking lot. Around 11:30 Sunday evening, officers were called to a business parking lot over a man found behind a tractor trailer. Police arrived to find him unconscious, but breathing and they were able to wake him up. Officers say he was confused about where he was and where he came from, but reeked of booze and was clutching a bag filled with pot. A 47-year-old Beaverton man faces charges of Public Intoxication and Drug Possession.

