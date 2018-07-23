Unwanted Party Guest Charged After Barrie Man Forced From Home

The Barrie Police Service played party poopers on Saturday night, laying a few criminal charges in the process. Officers say a Clapperton St. landlord called the cops over a party in one of their tenants’ units, with police arriving to find three people there, none of whom was the tenant. Turns out, that tenant claims he was assaulted and physically removed from his apartment. Police went back to the apartment, claiming they found a fourth person locked in the bathroom also alleging they were assaulted and forcibly confined there. One of the three party goers, a 40-year-old Barrie man, was arrested and charged with Weapons Dangerous, Forcible Confinement, Uttering Threats, and Robbery.