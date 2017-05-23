UPDATE: Charlie Bit my Finger!

Well, Harry, now 13, and Charlie, 11, still live with their parents in Buckinghamshire. The fame and glory doesn’t mean they have bought designer flats on the banks of the Thames just yet.

The video earned their family roughly £1million, picking up 850million hits on YouTube. A decade later, lots has changed. Another two boys – Jasper, nine, and Rupert, six – have joined Harry and Charlie in the family.

As well as continuing to feature on the family YouTube channel – which has amassed more than a billion views – internet stardom has seen the boys travel the world to make TV appearances, and star in adverts.. Since spreading like digital wildfire online, the original 55-second clip has been parodied left right and centre.

In 2014, a Jimmy Kimmel sketch saw Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep team up with Chris and Liam Hemsworth for a hilarious homage: ‘Bitman Begins’.

At the time of writing, ‘Charlie bit my finger – again !’ is the 90th most viewed clip on YouTube with 849,126,156 hits.

