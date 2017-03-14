UPDATE: Police Want To Speak To Pair Following Barrie Stabbing

Tuesday

A man and woman were arrested early this morning in connection with a stabbing Sunday morning on Corbett Drive in Barrie. Police say the 28 year old man and 24 year old woman were taken into custody at 4am at McDonald’s on Bayfield Street. Police say the victim, a 35 year old man, was stabbed and hit over the head with a baseball bat.

Monday

Barrie Police want to speak to a man and woman in connection to a stabbing in the north end. Officers got the call to a home near Grove and Johnson around 1:00 Sunday morning where they say a 35-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries. Police claim the man had been stabbed multiple times and hit over the head with a baseball bat. He’s at RVH now, while police have two people they’d like to speak to, a man and woman. If you know the whereabouts of 24-year-old Holly Goswell-Payne or John Nanibush, 28, contact the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129.