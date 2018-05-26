Update: Wasaga Beach Ransomware Attack

Officials in Wasaga Beach believe no personal data was stolen in a ransomware attack on its computer system.

The municipality issued an update late Friday on the status of its computer system after hackers attacked last month. The Town installed an off-site back-up service they say will protect against future virus attacks. While they don’t believe personal data was taken, in its update, the municipality says if it was – they will publish formal notices to residents. The municipality says it has now gained access to data stored on three of their servers and while reviewing that data, they are also trying to get staff access restored. The municipality is still unable to give ratepayers account balances or statements.

What is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a form of malware. Think of it as a digital lock that basically blocks you from accessing the files on your computer. The cyber-criminals than demand payment to unlock those files.

How Does it Spread?

Ransomware typically spreads through email attachments. This eventually leads to a virus being installed, usually through a pop-up that advises the user to make a payment or their files will be destroyed in 24 hours. Cyber thieves often ask for payments using Bitcoi or other digital payment systems.