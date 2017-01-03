UPDATE With Arrests: Home Invasion Leaves Resident Shaken

Tuesday

The Barrie Police say both the 16- and 17-year-old suspects have since been charged with a count each of Break and Enter, Mischief over $5,000, and Assault.

Saturday

Barrie Police have arrested two teens – ages 16 and 17 – in Thursday’s early morning home invasion on Sunnidale Road. A 97 year old woman lay silent and terrified in her bed while her home was ransacked. Charges have yet to be laid.

Thursday

Barrie Police are investigating a home invasion that happened just before 9 AM on the 29th. Officers were called to the residence on Sunnidale Road where they believe the suspects entered through the back door. They say once inside, a lot of damage was done to the home. The 97 year old female resident was home at the time was not injured but police say was left quite shaken by the experience.