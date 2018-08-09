Upgrades to Shared Water System Mean For Restrictions in Innisfil, Bradford

Some work on a shared water system means Innisfil and Bradford have in place a water restriction.

For today only, Innisfil says using municipal water on the lawn or garden, or to wash the car, sidewalk, patio, deck, windows, you name it, is not permitted.

💧🚫We need your help #Innisfil! Tomorrow please refrain from using water for your lawn, garden, washing vehicles, sidewalks, patios, decks, windows, or driveways as we upgrade our Lakeshore Water Treatment Plant. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/oFPjGlNS3R — Town of Innisfil (@townofinnisfil) August 8, 2018



Bradford doesn’t want to catch you watering the lawn or washing the car either.

Restrictions on non-essential outdoor water use (lawn watering, car washing) will take place in @TownofBWG on THURSDAY AUGUST 9 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for upgrades to the Innisfil Water Treatment Plant. pic.twitter.com/fQGtzghtyw — Town of BWG (@TownofBWG) August 6, 2018



This restriction is to make sure there’s enough in the town reservoirs to go around while service is disconnected for the upgrades.