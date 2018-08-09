Listen Live

Upgrades to Shared Water System Mean For Restrictions in Innisfil, Bradford

Restrictions in Place for One Day Only

By News

Some work on a shared water system means Innisfil and Bradford have in place a water restriction.

For today only, Innisfil says using municipal water on the lawn or garden, or to wash the car, sidewalk, patio, deck, windows, you name it, is not permitted.


Bradford doesn’t want to catch you watering the lawn or washing the car either.


This restriction is to make sure there’s enough in the town reservoirs to go around while service is disconnected for the upgrades.

