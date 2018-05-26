The 2019 Upper Canada Mall Easter Seals 10&5K Run & 5K Walk & Roll will be held at Newmarket Riverwalk Commons on Sunday May 26, 2019, at 9am, located at 200 Doug Duncan Drive in downtown Newmarket. The race venue will provide a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, while also delivering a flat, fast and scenic run course through Fairy Lake Park and the Tom Taylor Trail system.

Both the 10k and 5k races will start and finish at the Newmarket Riverwalk Commons with hundreds of spectators cheering you on. The event will also feature a post-race party with food for athletes and games and activities for the whole family.

Registration required.