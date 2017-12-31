URGENT: Barrie’s 20th Downtown Countdown

from The City of Barrie

Due to the colder than anticipated temperatures forecast for this evening, and out of concern for the safety of the public, bands and staff, the City of Barrie has made the difficult decision to modify our Downtown Countdown activities for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The main Family activities have been moved indoors, and will take place at the Centre for Performing Arts downtown, starting at 6:00 pm. All this evening’s fireworks will take place 8:00 pm, at Heritage Park. All other outdoor and later evening activities have been cancelled, including the concerts and the fireworks at midnight.

Family Fun – the activities and concert for families with children will be held indoors at the Centre for the Performing Arts, starting at 6:00 pm. There will be face painting, demonstrations from Speaking of Wildlife, Brant the FireGuy, and the Chris McKhool New Year’s Hoedown concert. Enjoy the New Year’s entertainment in the warmth of the Theatre. Afterwards, walk or drive over the waterfront for the Fireworks show at 8:00 pm. You can watch the fireworks from the warmth of your car from anywhere along the waterfront, either downtown or from South Shore. The City Hall rotunda will be open until 11:00 pm as a warming station.

Please note: the horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley’s mini tube slides, and roaming street performers are cancelled due to the extreme cold.

Evening Entertainment – The concerts scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm this evening have been cancelled, due to the concerns for the safety of the attendees, the performers and their crews. The fireworks originally scheduled to be launched at midnight will be held at 8:00 pm instead