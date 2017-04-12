Use Your Green Bin, Get A Reward

Simcoe County Council has approved a plan to offer incentives to get people to embrace their green bins…

The County’s Willma Bureau says part of the problem has been people not knowing what they can and can’t put into the green bin…

Summer staff at the county would randomly visit neighbourhoods on waste collection day to view collections. Gold stars would be put on bins in use, some residents would get a prize pack that could include compostable bags and t-shirts, with a draw for a larger prize at the end of the summer. A few details have yet to be ironed out. The hope is to get this rolling in May. Click here for more information on the county’s green bin program.