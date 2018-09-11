Utopia resident hopes to save lives quicker with new defibrillator

Patty Jackson hopes to save lives right from the side of her garage. There was no hesitation from the Utopia resident when she heard about the opportunity to have a home defibrillator installed on the outside of her house. The idea came about when her husband was on a job site and had to use an AED of someone else’s. He realized how important it was to be able to have all the equipment on hand immediately.

Patty is confident that this will be the start of a Canada wide movement and encourages others to implement their own AED program. SaveStation by Action First Aid can be installed in busy public areas, providing the public with 24/7 access to this life saving device.

Some of the features of the SaveStation include an audio alarm that tiggers when the door is opened, real time reporting that sends incident reports via email or text and back up power in the event of a power supply failure.

A crowd funding program was set up through Action First Aid to raise the money for the unit. Patty reached out to her neighbours for support, handed out flyers, and started a social media campaign to create the awareness.