Vanessa Lachey has been married to Nick Lachey (98 degrees) for the past seven years and revealed that the best wedding gift she got and still uses is a Dutch Oven…

Vanessa currently hosts “Top Chef Junior”- new season started this week…

This is the one that Vanessa has

Vanessa and Nick has 3 children all under the age of 6 and say that cooking is a family affair…