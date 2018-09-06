Listen Live

Vanilla Ice Was Quarantined!

Don't worry, he's not sick!

By Dirt/Divas

Vanilla Ice was one of the passengers quarantined in New York after a plane from Dubai landed with upwards of 100 ill passengers with flu-like symptoms..Ice live tweeted during the ordeal and said that he was thankful to be on the top floor of the “double-decker plane” as those who were sick were in Economy.

