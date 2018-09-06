Vanilla Ice Was Quarantined!

Vanilla Ice was one of the passengers quarantined in New York after a plane from Dubai landed with upwards of 100 ill passengers with flu-like symptoms..Ice live tweeted during the ordeal and said that he was thankful to be on the top floor of the “double-decker plane” as those who were sick were in Economy.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018