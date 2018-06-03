Vehicle and suspects being sought in Bradford theft

A vehicle and suspects are being sought in an incident in Bradford. South Simcoe Police say they’re searching for a pair of individuals after they were called to a dealership around 5:00pm Saturday on Holland Street West. The business owner told police that around 2:30pm a man and woman arrived at the dealership in an older model black Toyota Corolla. The couple asked to test drive a 2012 black Volkswagen Jetta. The man left the scene in their Corolla and returned 15 minutes later on foot. The woman then went for a test drive with the man in the passenger seat and they didn’t return. They were last seen driving east on Holland St. West.

The man is described as..

– Caucasian

– 30-years-old

– 6′ tall, 190 lbs

– Short dark hair

– Dark beard probably unshaven

– Wearing blue jeans and a black shirt

– Spoke English

The woman’s description…

– Caucasian

– 25 to 30-years-old

– 5′ 6″ tall, 110 lbs

– Long dark hair

– Wearing a black mini skirt and black shirt

– She spoke English with a soft voice

– She had tattoos on her arms and ankles.

When it comes to the motor vehicle

– Ontario marker 866 DLC dealers plate

– 2012 black four door Volkswagen Jetta

– VIN# 3VW1K7AJ6CM305788

– Approximately 95,000 km.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.