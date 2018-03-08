Very Expired Plate Sticker

Here’s a fella that’ll be walking for a while: Cops say they spied a man getting into a vehicle at the Bradford GO lot on Tuesday, a vehicle with an expired sticker…. REALLY expired. South Simcoe Police say the sticker expired in 1996. Adding to that, police say the plate was not registered to the driver, and in fact, belonged to a deceased relative. Officers claim the vehicle wasn’t even registered to the driver either, he never took the time to go to the Ministry. He’s facing a slew of charges, and the vehicle was towed off.