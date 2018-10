Veterans Dinner- 100th Anniversary of the end of World War 1.

Place: Wasaga Beach Rec Plex 1724 Mosely Street Wasaga Beach.

Veterans and spouses/caregivers free. Non-veterans $25.00.

Roast Beef dinner with desert.

For ticket availability call:

Wasaga Beach Rec Plex Darlene Poole 705-429-3321 x 2503;

RCL Branch 457 Stayner 705-428-3809;

Wasaga Beach Library 705-429-5481 x2401.

Hosted by RCL Branch 457 Stayner; Proudly sponsored by: Clearview Township; Town of Wasaga Beach; Park Place of Wasaga Beach; Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach.