Victim in Hospital After Newmarket Stabbing

Two Suspects Sought

By News

Police need witnesses after a stabbing in Newmarket early this morning. Happened shortly before 2:00 on Davis Drive near Huron Heights, police arrived to find a 21-year-old man suffering stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe two male suspects are involved here, said to have fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

TD Bank Closing Branch In Elmvale