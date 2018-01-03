Victim Of Fatal Adjala Tosorontio Collision Identified

Listen Live

Teen Killed in New Year's Day Crash

By News

An Adjala-Tosorontio teen lost her life in a two vehicle crash on New Year’s Day. The OPP say a vehicle going north on County Road 15, was struck by a southbound vehicle near the 5th Sideroad of Adjala, around 9:45 Monday night. A passenger, 18-year-old Avery Andrew was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the driver, an 18-year-old man from New Tecumseth suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 23-year-old from Adjala, was treated on scene. Investigators believe winter road and weather conditions played a factor in this collision.

