Victim of Fatal Wasaga Beach Crash Identified

The OPP have identified the victim of a Friday night fatal pedestrian collision in Wasaga Beach as Emily Ross of Port Elgin. Investigators say the 23-year-old woman got out of a vehicle on Highway 26 near Mosley St. around 11:00 Friday night, and was walking along the shoulder of the highway when she suddenly entered a live lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Any witnesses are asked to contact Huronia West OPP.