Victims of Barrie Waterfront Robbery Urged to Contact Police

A robbery at Barrie’s waterfront and police are looking for suspects… and victims. A security guard happened upon the robbery in progress around 1:00 on the morning of July 11th, claiming one of the four suspects pointed a gun at him before everyone fled the scene. Police believe two victims were lured to the waterfront, then robbed of everything from their hats to their shoes by suspects said to be armed with a gun and baton. The victims in this case have yet to come forward, and police are urging them to do so. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

Male, white (16-18 yrs.)

Short, medium build

Short dark hair

Carrying a black handgun

Wearing a light colored bandana on his face, light colored baseball hat, t-shirt, pants and running shoes.

Suspect # 2

Male, white (16-18 yrs.)

Tall, slim build

Short dark hair

Wearing a light colored baseball hat, t-shirt, dark pants/jogging pants and running shoes.

Suspect # 3

Male, white (16-18 yrs.)

Tall, medium build

Carrying metal object or possibly expandable baton

Wearing a disguise over his face, a light colored hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

Suspect # 4

Male, white (16-18 yrs.)

Tall, heavy build

Wearing a baseball hat, grey hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).