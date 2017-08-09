Victoria Beckham set to sue restaurant that claim their pizza crusts are thinner than her..

Victoria Beckham is launching legal action against a takeout restaurant over a commercial which claimed its pizza crusts are thinner than her.

A spokesperson for the former Spice Girl branded Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips in Battle Hill, North Tyneside, ‘thoughtless’ and ‘inappropriate’.

The slogan on the back of their pizza delivery van is emblazoned with a skeletal caricature of Ms Beckham wearing a sash which reads ‘Anorexic Fashion Icon’.

It then states: ‘Our new Victoria Beckham thin crust only 2mm thin.’

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer’s spokesperson said: ‘It is highly inappropriate to trivialise such a disorder, and defamatory to be so thoughtless with a person’s reputation in this way.

‘Sadly this is now a legal matter.’

Chippy manager Soni Sidhu said that he never meant to offend anyone with the advert – and that his customers see it in context.