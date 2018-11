Victorian Christmas Tea and Bazaar –

45 vendors – baking (Cornish pasties, Dutch baking, tarts, etc.), woodworking, jewellery, needlecrafts, decor, stained glass, photography, art and much more. Admission to bazaar is free. Entrance to Victoria’s Tea Room is $8.00 or 2/$15; children are $5. Enjoy tea, coffee, finger sandwiches, tea biscuits and desserts on Grandmother’s china.