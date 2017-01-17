Listen Live

VIDEO: 9 Year Old From Tiny Township Wrote Script For ‘The Tonight Show’

For 'Kid Theatre' Segment With Jimmy Fallon & Matthew McConaughey

9 year old Leo Chicoine, from Tiny Township, Ontario is famous!!

He wrote a play script for The Tonight Show and, much to his and his family’s surprise, it was read on the show during the ‘Kid Theatre’ segment with Jimmy Fallon and Matthew McConaughey!

The story is about a duck named Quacky (played by McConaughey), who lives in a huge mansion and Quacky’s neighbour Elliot (Fallon), finds out the truth about how Quacky got the mansion.

Here’s the full segment that aired in December.

Leo’s script is the second one the guys act out, at about 2:28.

(Video & Image Courtesy of NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

