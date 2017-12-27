Video Games A Mental Illness?

Some new video games at your house compliments of Christmas? The World Health Organization has issued a warning That playing video games for 12 hours at a stretch could be a mental health issue – not just an annoyance to family and friends. It has added gaming disorder to a new draft of its International Classification of Diseases. It states gaming becomes more than just a hobby when you’re unable to control how often you play or can’t seem to stop even after battling it out for hours on end. “The behaviour pattern is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. The pattern of gaming behaviour may be continuous or episodic and recurrent.” The International Classification of Diseases is used by health professionals around the world and serves as an international standard for defining health conditions and diseases.

image via Newsweek