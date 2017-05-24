Listen Live

VIDEO: Guy Tried To Back Flip At His Graduation… And FAILED

Not The Best Start To His Future

With graduation/commencement quickly approaching heed this warning… please DO NOT attempt to do a back flip or do any kind of gymnastic/aerobatic trick while walking down the aisle in front of everyone after receiving your diploma.

Start your future off on the right foot two feet.

John Turcios did NOT do that.

He was all proud of himself, (as he should have been), in his cap and gown taking his victory walk in the crowd after he was handed his diploma from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois, but that’s when he tried to do a celebratory back flip and it didn’t go like he’d hoped.

**WARNING** DO NOT attempt.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Mashable)

