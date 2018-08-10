Video: Hockey Night in Barrie Drops the Puck for Charity

Hockey Night in Barrie 2018 Hockey Night in Barrie entertains thousands of hockey fans while raising thousands for charity https://bit.ly/2vZ56To Posted by Koolfmbarrie on Friday, August 10, 2018

All of the huffing, puffing and weak back-checks were ignored as fans watched some dirty dangles and smooth cross-ice saucers during the 11th annual Hockey Night in Barrie. The game ended with 30 goals, but that number isn’t the important one.

The charity game raised over $150 thousand dollars, some of which is heading to the NeoNatal Unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Easter Seals and The Barrie Colts Community Fund. The game with Barrie Colts alumni and current and former OHL and NHL players is a huge fundraiser, raising over $2 million dollars during the past 11 years.

Over $150 thousand raised for local charities in 2018

Video tribute recognized Patrick Brown’s work for HNIB

There was a video tribute to Patrick Brown for his help raising that money over the past decade. “It was touching, unexpected, but touching. It’s an amazing community and I’m glad Alex has kept it going.” Brown stepped aside this year as chair, replaced by Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall.

Team Captain Mike Gartner

Former NHL’er Mike Gartner took the captain’s role for the red team. Before puck drop Gartner was out getting loose, “I skated not so long ago, so I’m feeling good, ready to pot some.”

Team Captain Andreas Athanasiou

Andreas Athanasiou captained the white team. During the late stages of the second period he was worried their lead wouldn’t hold up. “There are some good players out there, these guys are having fun, but they also want to win.”