VIDEO: How To Make Dog Cupcakes

February 27th Is National Cupcake Day

It’s National Cupcake Day! Not only celebrating the deliciousness that is a cupcake, but here in Canada the day supports local SPCAs and Humane Societies across Canada.

We are encouraged to bake cupcakes and sell them all to raise funds for our local SPCA.

Last year the day raised over $615,000 for animal shelters!

And if YOU would like to donate or volunteer your time, the Barrie OSPCA would really appreciate it.

Here’s how you can make your own dog-inspired cupcakes…

(Images Courtesy of support.ontariospca.ca & Food Network/Facebook)

