Video: ‘It’s my f—ing province’ Shows Heated Exchange in Toronto

WARNING, the video posted to Facebook of a heated exchange between a white man and a Muslim man with his family contains course language and racial undertones.

The video, taken outside of the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto, has sparked outrage on social media

Since it was posted Monday afternoon nearly 250 thousand people have watched it, 600 people have commented and 2 thousand people have shared it.

The exchange starts when a man with blonde hair begins walking towards another man and his family at the terminal. As the two men come face-to-face the man with his family says “Wow. Your breathe smells like alcohol.”

The man with the blonde hair fires back with expletives saying “I don’t give a f—. You don’t tell me what to do in my province.”

This lasts for four-minutes before some shoving occurs and security and police get notified.