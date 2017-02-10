VIDEO: Meet The ‘Real Housewives of Toronto’

Listen Live

Reality TV Show Hits Close To Home

Now we can REALLY see how the other half live.

SLICE‘s ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has been taking over late night television since 2006. It’s been in New Jersey, New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Vancouver, and now it’s coming to Toronto.

So we get to watch these high-fashion, elite, socialites live the dream in a city that’s averaging houses being sold for over half a million dollars.

‘The Real Housewives of Toronto’ premieres on SLICE March 7th.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Corus/Slice/Facebook)

