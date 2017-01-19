Listen Live

Video Of Handlers On Set Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Mishandling Animals

WARNING: This Post Contains Footage That Is Difficult To Watch

One of the dogs in the upcoming film “A Dog’s Purpose” was desperately distraught about being dunked in rushing water during filming, but was forced into it anyway.

The video is of a scene shot in back in November 2015. You can see the German Shepherd being forced into the frothing water and then quickly going under the surface. As soon as that happened someone yelled “Cut it!” and people rushed to get the dog out of the water.

According to TMZ, director Lasse Hallström and at least one other crew member were seriously disturbed by the way to dog was treated.

