VIDEO: Rapping York Region Police Officer Goes Viral

She’s been rapping since high school, practising whenever she can, just doing it for fun– and oh yeah, she’s a police officer with York Region.

Constable Amy Oliver was part of the police presence at the Strada Car Meet in Vaughan last Thursday night. The crowd was less than happy that the police were there, so to ease the situation and to open up better understanding and communication with everyone, Oliver got on the mic and surprised everyone with a freestyle.

Videos were posted to social media, and almost immediately it went viral!

(Videos & Image Courtesy of stradajbr/Instagram & ENDLESS/YouTube)