VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Wrote Song For Friend’s Wedding
Sweetest First Dance EVER!
Well thanks Shawn Mendes, for showing all of us up! Our wedding gifts to OUR friends will never live up to the expectation of yours!
He wrote an original song called ‘Try My Best’ as a wedding gift to friends of his, and he performed it as the couple’s first dance. Even though it’s a Shawn Mendes original, he does state he’s only one of the writers on the song, because the lyrics are based on a love letter the Groom wrote to his Bride.
Everything about the wedding was special, but their first dance may have been the best ever. A custom song performed by their friend Shawn Mendes!
(Video & Image Courtesy of Thao Tran/YouTube)