VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Wrote Song For Friend’s Wedding

Well thanks Shawn Mendes, for showing all of us up! Our wedding gifts to OUR friends will never live up to the expectation of yours!

He wrote an original song called ‘Try My Best’ as a wedding gift to friends of his, and he performed it as the couple’s first dance. Even though it’s a Shawn Mendes original, he does state he’s only one of the writers on the song, because the lyrics are based on a love letter the Groom wrote to his Bride.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Thao Tran/YouTube)