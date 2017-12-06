Listen Live

Vigils Today For Victims of Montreal Massacre

14 women killed, 14 others wounded in 1989

It has been 28 years since a gunman wandered into Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal and opened fire killing 14 women and wounding 14 others. Fourteen light beams will shine into the sky tonight at Mount Royal Park in Montreal in honour of the victims. Locally, candlelight vigils will be held at 10:30 this morning at OPP headquarters in Orillia, paying tribute to the victims and others who have been harmed or lost to gender-based violence. Tonight in Midland, La Maison Rosewood is holding a vigil at Operation Grow on Bay Street. It begins at 6 o’clock. Community members are asked to reflect upon ongoing violence against women and disorient the normalization of such violence. This is followed by a call to action, demanding that community members take accountability in actively ending violence against women. Executive Director of Huronia Transition Homes, Kathy Willis, reminds us that “Collectively we have the power to make change in the world, and collectively we can end misogyny and sexism, ultimately leading us to a world free of violence”.

