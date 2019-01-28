Vin Diesel Says The Next Fast & The Furious Will Focus On Its Female Cast!

Vin Diesel says he and his fellow producers are developing another Fast & The Furious only this time the focus will be on the ladies… Michelle Rodriquez has been a part of the series from the get go and threatened to quit if the ladies didn’t get more of a leading role.

Michelle Rodriquez has played the love interest of Vin Diesel and said after the 8th movie that she would walk if her character and other women didn’t get a strong store line.

In an interview Michelle said;

“I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she said in June, 2017.”