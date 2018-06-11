Vince Vaughn Arrest Over The Weekend!

Vince Vaughn was arrested over the weekend for a DUI. Vince and his passenger were stopped at a RIDE checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California.

The pair were asked to step out of the car but at first, refused. Once Vince and his passenger finally did- police arrest them. Vaughn was booked for a misdemeanour DUI and resisting…His unidentified passenger was booked for obstruction and public intoxication.

This isn’t the first time, Vince has had a run-in with the police. In 2001 he was arrested following a bar fight. The fight occurred at the Firebelly Lounge and actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed while trying to intervene.