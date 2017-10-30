VIRAL: People Actually Like Strawberry Pizza?
Much worse than pineapple on your za...
There has been an on-going and often heated debate on whether Hawaiian Pizza is right or wrong. I understand, does a fruit like pineapple have any business comfortably nesting on top of a pizza slice?
Now another forbidden fruit, (other than a tomato or pineapple) has trespassed on top of a pizza…
strawberries>>pineapples pic.twitter.com/VfTJQ2WjhF
— (@MoonEmojii) October 29, 2017
This tweet of a strawberry pizza has gone viral, sending social media into a frenzy of confusion.
Look at that sliced strawberry, it’s melted in together with the cheese. This was no mistake, it was purposefully added as a topping.
Now I’m left wondering, what kind of strange abnormal toppings do you put on your pizza?